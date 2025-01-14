8 ways Issa Rae redefined beauty standards in Hollywood

A natural beauty revolution

From YouTube sensation to Hollywood powerhouse, Issa Rae‘s journey through the entertainment industry has been marked by more than just her creative achievements. The multi-hyphenate star has subtly but powerfully transformed beauty standards in Hollywood, particularly for women of color, through her unwavering commitment to authenticity.

Breaking traditional molds

The evolution of representation

When Rae first stepped into the spotlight with her web series, she brought a refreshing perspective to beauty in entertainment. Unlike the conventional glamour associated with Hollywood, she embraced her natural features and textured hair, making a bold statement about self-acceptance in an industry often criticized for its narrow beauty standards.

Her influence expanded significantly with the success of “Insecure,” where she consistently showcased diverse hairstyles that celebrated Black beauty. These choices weren’t merely aesthetic – they represented a larger cultural shift in how natural hair is perceived and appreciated in mainstream media.

Setting new industry precedents

The impact of Rae’s style choices extends beyond personal fashion. Her red carpet appearances have consistently challenged traditional norms, blending classical Hollywood glamour with contemporary Black culture. This fusion has created a new template that many emerging artists now follow.

Professional makeup artists and hairstylists frequently cite Rae’s looks as revolutionary, noting how she’s normalized the celebration of natural features while still embracing artistic experimentation. Her approach has influenced countless beauty professionals to expand their expertise in working with diverse skin tones and hair textures.

Beyond surface beauty

The business of authenticity

Rae’s influence in the beauty industry took a significant turn with her investment in Black-owned beauty brands and the launch of her own hair care line. These ventures demonstrate her commitment to addressing long-standing gaps in the beauty market, particularly for products catering to women of color.

Her business decisions reflect a deeper understanding of cultural identity. By supporting and creating products specifically designed for underserved communities, Rae has helped transform the industry’s approach to diversity and inclusion.

Creating lasting change

The ripple effects of Issa Rae’s influence are becoming increasingly evident throughout the entertainment industry. Major awards shows now feature a broader array of hairstyles and looks, reflecting a shift toward more inclusive standards. This has opened doors for individuals who may have previously felt overlooked by mainstream norms. Brands have responded by diversifying their product lines, offering more shades and formulas designed for different skin tones and hair types. The impact extends beyond fashion; magazines are also shifting their editorial focus to showcase a wider variety, celebrating diversity and authenticity. These changes are helping redefine traditional perceptions and encourage more accurate representation, particularly for women of color.

A legacy of empowerment

As Rae’s influence continues to grow, her impact on standards of representation becomes increasingly apparent. Young actors and content creators frequently cite her as an inspiration, not just for her career achievements but for her role in expanding norms in entertainment.

Her approach has always been intertwined with a message of empowerment. Rather than conforming to existing ideals, she has consistently demonstrated that attractiveness comes in many forms, encouraging others to embrace their unique features.

The transformation she has helped facilitate extends beyond superficial changes in styling trends. It represents a fundamental shift in how the entertainment industry approaches beauty, moving toward a more inclusive and authentic representation of diverse beauty standards.

This evolution in beauty standards, catalyzed by figures like Rae, suggests a promising future for representation in Hollywood. As new generations of artists enter the industry, they find a landscape more accepting of diverse beauty ideals, thanks in large part to the groundwork laid by pioneers like Issa Rae.