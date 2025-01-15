Natural Grocers, Jack & Jill of America fund HBCU students

In a groundbreaking move to advance educational equity, Natural Grocers® is launching a nationwide fundraising initiative alongside the Jack and Jill of America Foundation, JJOAF, on Jan. 20. This collaboration aims to strengthen the foundation’s College Graduation Assistance Program, or GAP Fund, which provides crucial financial support to students at historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

Making dreams possible

The initiative emerges at a pivotal time when student loan debt continues to disproportionately impact HBCU students. Through this partnership, Natural Grocers will mobilize its network of 167 stores across the country, enabling customers to contribute at checkout with options of $1, $5, or $10 donations. The company has set an ambitious target of raising $45,000, demonstrating its commitment to educational advancement.

Building on the success of previous initiatives, the GAP Fund has already made significant strides in supporting academic excellence. In May 2024, the program invested $125,768 to support 113 graduates across five HBCUs, marking a substantial step forward in creating pathways to success for these scholars.

Beyond financial assistance

This partnership represents more than just monetary support; it embodies the spirit of community investment and social progress that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. championed throughout his life. The timing of the campaign — coinciding with MLK Day — serves as a powerful reminder of education’s role as a cornerstone of social advancement and economic mobility.

The Jack and Jill of America Foundation — serving as the philanthropic arm of the largest African American family organization in the nation — has consistently demonstrated its commitment to community upliftment. Their annual charitable contributions exceed $2 million, supporting various initiatives that strengthen African American communities, families and children.

Creating lasting impact

The success stories emerging from this program highlight its transformative power. Recent graduates have been able to focus on their professional development without the overwhelming burden of student debt, creating a ripple effect of positive change in their communities. This freedom from financial stress allows them to pursue their career aspirations and contribute meaningfully to their chosen fields immediately after graduation.

The GAP Fund’s approach goes beyond traditional scholarship models by addressing the specific challenges faced by HBCU students. By providing targeted financial assistance, the program helps ensure that talented individuals can complete their education and transition successfully into their professional lives.

Moving forward together

As this initiative unfolds, Natural Grocers and the Jack and Jill Foundation are inviting community members to participate in this transformative movement. Every contribution — regardless of size — helps build a stronger foundation for future leaders and professionals.

The campaign reflects a broader commitment to fostering educational excellence and creating sustainable pathways to success. Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, these organizations are working to ensure that financial constraints don’t prevent talented students from achieving their academic and professional goals.

For those interested in supporting this initiative, donations can be made at any Natural Grocers location during the campaign period. Additional information about the program and its impact is available through the Natural Grocers website and the Jack and Jill of America Foundation’s online platforms.

This collaboration between Natural Grocers and the Jack and Jill Foundation represents a significant step forward in supporting HBCU students and honoring Dr. King’s legacy of educational empowerment and social justice.