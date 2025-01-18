Carmelo Anthony sheds light on his viral pic with Rihanna

Carmelo Anthony, the NBA superstar, recently opened up about the viral photo that captured him with a perplexed expression while standing next to music icon Rihanna. The image, which has sparked countless memes and social media reactions, was taken during a 2014 event related to the Met Gala. In a recent episode of his podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, Anthony shared the backstory behind his now-famous facial expression, shedding light on what was really happening in that moment.

Understanding the viral moment

During the podcast episode, which aired on YouTube, Anthony was asked about the circumstances surrounding the photo that has since become a meme. He described the chaotic atmosphere of the event, where celebrities were constantly bombarded by flashing cameras. “We were already having a good time when Rihanna walked in, and the cameras went crazy,” he recalled. Anthony explained that he was trying to find a comfortable spot to sit when Rihanna entered, causing a flurry of attention.

“Rih walks in [and] the cameras go crazy… All you see is white flashes,” he said. “I put my head down, and I look up, and she’s right there posing… And I’m like, ‘Really?’”

This candid moment, which many interpreted as Anthony being ready to “risk it all” for Rihanna, was actually a reflection of his surprise and discomfort with the sudden attention. The expression on his face has led to a variety of interpretations, with some fans believing he was smitten, while others thought he looked annoyed.

Social media reactions

As expected, social media users had a field day with Anthony’s revelation. Comments flooded in on the podcast’s Instagram account, with fans sharing their interpretations of his expression. One user humorously noted, “Nah he definitely look like ‘why tf she bring them over here.'” Another chimed in, saying, “All New Yorkers do that face when they do that ‘are you serious right now’ look.” These reactions highlight the relatable nature of Anthony’s expression, resonating with many who have experienced similar moments of surprise or irritation.

These comments reflect a sense of camaraderie among fans, as they collectively dissect the meaning behind Anthony’s expression. The humorous interpretations serve to further endear him to his audience, showcasing the lighter side of celebrity culture.

La La Anthony’s recent headlines

In addition to his viral moment with Rihanna, Carmelo Anthony’s personal life has also been in the spotlight. His ex-wife, La La Anthony, made headlines recently when she discussed why she has chosen not to change her last name despite their divorce. She explained that her decision is influenced by the success of their son, Kiyan, in sports, highlighting the importance of family ties even after separation.