New reality show transforms struggling brands into gold

FUBU Network and Studios is revolutionizing the reality TV landscape with their groundbreaking new series ‘$ix Figure Makeover,’ set to premiere in early 2025. This innovative show combines the competitive spirit of ‘Shark Tank’ with the transformative journey of ‘American Idol,’ creating a unique platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their dreams into profitable ventures.

At the helm of this exciting new venture is serial entrepreneur Vanessa Simmons, whose dynamic presence and business expertise will guide contestants through their transformational journeys. The show promises to feature an impressive panel of mentors, bringing together industry titans and successful business leaders to share their wisdom with the next generation of entrepreneurs.

A powerful partnership emerges

The collaboration between Cover360ixty™ and ForUsByUs (FUBU) Studios and Network represents a significant milestone in entrepreneurial entertainment. This partnership brings together FUBU’s legacy of success with Cover360ixty’s innovative vision, creating a platform that goes beyond mere entertainment to provide real value and opportunity.

The journey began with a nationwide casting call in July 2024, seeking passionate individuals ready to take their creative ideas to the next level. Selected contestants will receive more than just airtime – they’ll gain invaluable access to celebrities, industry moguls, and subject matter experts who can help transform their businesses.

The FUBU commitment

This new series follows FUBU Studios’ recent $450 million partnership with Pantheum Studios, demonstrating their dedication to creating inclusive, impactful content. The three-year, 30-film deal showcases FUBU’s commitment to amplifying diverse voices across the entertainment landscape.

What sets ‘$ix Figure Makeover’ apart is its comprehensive approach to business transformation. Unlike traditional business reality shows that focus solely on securing investments, this series emphasizes the complete journey of entrepreneurial growth, from concept refinement to market success.

Making success accessible

The show’s availability on the VYRE App across multiple platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV, ensures that aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere can access this valuable content. This broad distribution strategy aligns with FUBU’s mission to make business success accessible to all.

John Askew, president of FUBU Studios, and Roberto “Rush” Evans, co-founder and co-CEO, have expressed their enthusiasm for the project’s potential impact. Their vision extends beyond entertainment, focusing on creating genuine opportunities for business growth and success.

The mentor experience

The show’s format will provide contestants with unprecedented access to industry expertise. Through mentorship sessions, challenges, and direct feedback, participants will gain practical knowledge they can apply to their businesses immediately.

Producers Jeremy Newkirk and Bryce Harris of Cover360ixty emphasize the show’s potential to create lasting change in participants’ lives. Their focus on both entertainment and education promises to deliver content that resonates with viewers while providing tangible value to contestants.

The transformation process

Each episode will showcase the journey of entrepreneurs as they work to overcome business challenges and implement strategic improvements. This process-oriented approach gives viewers insight into the real work required for business success.

As ‘$ix Figure Makeover’ prepares for its 2025 debut, the show represents more than just another addition to the reality TV landscape. It stands as a testament to the power of combining entertainment with education, creating opportunities for genuine business transformation.

Creating lasting change

The series aims to leave a lasting impact on both participants and viewers, fostering a new generation of business leaders equipped with the knowledge and connections needed for success. This commitment to long-term impact sets ‘$ix Figure Makeover’ apart from traditional reality programming.

This groundbreaking series represents a significant step forward in business entertainment, offering real opportunities for entrepreneurs while providing valuable insights to viewers. As the show prepares for its launch, it promises to deliver both compelling content and genuine business transformation, setting a new standard for reality television that educates, entertains, and empowers.