SZA embarks on a life-changing 10-day vow of silence

SZA is set to embark on a 10-day vow of silence in India.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter – whose real name Solána Imani Rowe – took to Instagram to reveal her plans for the vow of silence ahead of the release of her debut movie ‘One of Them Days‘. The film marks her first venture into acting, adding to her already impressive repertoire as a multiple Grammy-winning artist.

“Man listen. I’m in India and they ’bout to take my phone in 7 hours for a 10 day vow of silence, but I COULD NOT MISS RELEASE DAY !! I swear to God this was the most unique experience of my entire life!” she wrote on Instagram. Silent retreats have gained popularity among celebrities in recent years, with studies showing significant mental health benefits from practiced silence.

She praised producer Issa Rae and costar Keke Palmer, and said: “When I signed on for this movie I literally didn’t think a single thing through other than ‘gaddamn I love Issa and Keke what an honor.’ I didn’t think of how I was actively on tour and wouldn’t get to rehearse or prepare, I didn’t think how I had a deluxe to finish or factor in that I actually had to be on camera at any point (like duh, dummy.) That sounds insane but that’s how much I love respect and admire these women !! NO THOUGHTS JUST YES.” This collaboration brings together three of entertainment’s most influential young voices.

She also went on to praise the rest of the team involved with the movie for guiding her through the “transformative experience”. The film’s production took place during her record-breaking world tour, which has grossed over $100 million.

“@tiffanyblackness you’re the best acting coach I could ever ask for ! We literally met on set 😂 you whipped me into shape in real time .. ur a [goat]!!Coming out of my shell ,facing myself and the world for this movie has been a transformative experience,” she wrote. Professional acting coaches often work intensively with musicians transitioning to film, a process that typically takes months of preparation.

“Every step of the way I shed more skin and gain more respect for the process . @keke you are a blessing . everyday. Thank you for taking time to get to know me and see me beyond preconceived notions . You held me down in ways I’ll never be able to post (let’s just say if it gotta go down, it will). Ur a girls girl and not for play . @issarae and @lawrencelamont thank you for seeing something in me at any point !!” Her heartfelt message highlights the supportive environment created by the film’s diverse cast and crew.

“Yall are insane for picking someone w NO acting experience to co star but!!! I CAN NEVER THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR YOUR PATIENCE TRUST AND UNDERSTANDING. I need you both to know, this changed my life.” The film represents a growing trend of musicians successfully transitioning to acting, following in the footsteps of artists like Lady Gaga and Janelle Monáe.

The vow of silence retreat in India, known as Vipassana meditation, has a history dating back over 2,500 years. Participants typically spend ten days in complete silence, engaging in intensive meditation practices that are said to promote deep self-reflection and personal transformation.

This new chapter in SZA’s career comes after her massive success in the music industry, including multiple Grammy nominations and her sophomore album breaking streaming records. The artist’s willingness to step out of her comfort zone, both in her acting debut and spiritual journey, demonstrates her commitment to personal and professional growth.

Industry experts predict that ‘One of Them Days’ could mark the beginning of a successful acting career for SZA, following the path of other musicians who have successfully crossed over into film. The movie is expected to showcase her natural charisma and emotional depth, qualities that have already made her a standout in the music industry.