Dr. Ric Mathis merges AI in documentary filmmaking

From HBO’s Def Poetry Jam to pioneering AI-powered filmmaking, Dr. Ric Mathis has redefined what it means to be a storyteller in the digital age. The Atlanta-based filmmaker and FAA-certified drone pilot isn’t just creating documentaries – he’s revolutionizing how stories are told, earning presidential recognition and transforming the landscape of Black cinema along the way.

With award-winning films like “The Film Black Friday” series and the recent “B1 The Movie,” Mathis has mastered the delicate balance between cutting-edge technology and cultural authenticity. His story began in South Georgia, but his influence now spans globally through the West End Filmmakers studio and Gwen Lewis Foundation, where he continues to push the boundaries of digital storytelling while ensuring the next generation of Black filmmakers has the resources to share their own narratives.

Share three artistic technology insights that you experienced as you do technology impact work.

Immersive Storytelling: The use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) has transformed how I craft stories, allowing audiences to step directly into the narratives.

AI-Powered Editing: Tools like, Riversidefm Auphonic.ai and HeyEddie an AI-assisted editing tool have streamlined post-production, enhancing storytelling with faster and more precise workflows.

Drone Cinematography: Expanding my FAA-certified drone expertise has opened up stunning aerial perspectives that add depth and dimension to my projects. Opening a film with a cinematic drone shot is truly priceless and sets the tone for the film.

What have been the two high points of your year?

Hosting AI Media Mixer events that bridged creatives, technology, and storytelling in innovative ways.

Getting my part 107 FAA drone license and teaching students how to fly drones and the impact drones will have on the future.

What have you done to elevate yourself and your business?

I’ve prioritized strategic networking, hosting events like The Future of Storytelling to bring together key industry players while integrating AI to enhance production efficiency and expand service offerings.

What did you learn about yourself that taught you something new?

I realized the power of failing forward was a test of my resilience and adaptability—no matter the challenge, always operating from a place of resilience, my ability to pivot with technology and trends keeps me ahead in a competitive industry.

How do you see yourself incorporating AI in three ways that will make you a different and more successful brand?

Customized Audience Insights: Using AI to analyze audience preferences for targeted content creation.

Virtual Production: Incorporating AI into virtual sets for cost-efficient, visually stunning productions. And using AI tools like Sora and Google’s Veo to create text to video scenes for productions.

Interactive Narratives: Creating AI-driven storytelling experiences where audiences influence outcomes.

How did you listen to people with a new ear for value sharing?

By actively engaging in conversations with a mindset of collaboration, I’ve focused on understanding the needs and values of others, ensuring every partnership benefits both parties. This is what I call creating win-win situations for everyone.

Where did you travel that made you appreciate culture more?

During my recent visit to Bermuda for the screening of B1 The Movie, I developed a profound appreciation for the island’s intricate history, resilience, and cultural identity. One story that resonated deeply with me was that of Sarah Sally Bassett, a native Bermudian who, on June 21, 1730, was burned at the stake after being accused of poisoning three white people. Her story left an indelible impression on me, not just because of the tragic injustice she suffered, but because of what it reveals about Bermuda’s colonial past.

To imagine such a horrific act taking place on a small, 22-mile-long island speaks to the depths of human cruelty during that era, as well as the complex layers of resistance and survival embedded in the African diasporic experience. Sarah’s execution was meant to instill fear, yet her story has grown far beyond the intentions of her oppressors. She has become a Bermudian legend, a symbol of defiance against oppression and an enduring figure of courage.

Her legacy is now etched into Bermuda’s collective memory, serving as both a reminder of the injustices of the past and an inspiration for the ongoing pursuit of justice and equity. Sarah Sally Bassett’s name will forever be woven into the fabric of Bermudian history—a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of storytelling to preserve the voices of those who refused to be silenced. Her story compels us to confront uncomfortable truths while honoring her as a symbol of strength and resistance. It is a story that deserves to be shared, studied, and remembered for generations to come.

Name three people that inspired you and what you learned from them.

Anthony Browder: The importance of reclaiming and preserving cultural history. He is the first person of color to lead an excavation in the ancient temple of Egypt.

Michael V Roberts, Sr.: I learned the importance of being a Visionary, Entrepreneur and Actionair. Being successful at anything is about taking action!!!

Munson Steed (Business owner): I learned the importance of staying driven and motivated to succeed and win in business.

How will the world see you differently in the new year?

The world will see me as a trailblazer integrating technology with storytelling, leveraging AI to innovate both content and distribution, while remaining deeply rooted in cultural authenticity.

Name three podcasts that you listen to and would recommend to others and why.

Earn Your Leisure: Practical insights on wealth-building and entrepreneurship.

The Black Tech Green Money Podcast: Bridging the gap between Black culture and technology.

How I Built This with Guy Raz: Inspirational stories of building successful brands.

How does faith give you courage and strength?

Faith grounds me, reminding me that every challenge is an opportunity for growth. It provides the clarity and courage to pursue bold goals and uplift others in the process. With the mindset, that a successful life is one that inspires others to be great!!!

Two books you would recommend.

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho: A timeless lesson on pursuing one’s purpose.

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle: A guide to mindfulness and presence in a fast-paced world.