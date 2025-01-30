Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker accused of sexual assault

Six massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate behavior at four spas in the Baltimore region, The Baltimore Banner reports. According to the Banner, two spas barred Tucker, and several therapists refused further treatments or ended sessions early.

The allegations include Tucker leaving what appeared to be ejaculate on massage tables, exposing himself to therapists and making inappropriate physical contact. The Banner spoke with six female massage therapists who reported similar incidents between 2012 and 2016, during Tucker’s early years with the Ravens.

The therapists told the Banner that Tucker repeatedly exposed himself and attempted to make inappropriate contact during sessions. They said they took extra precautions to keep him covered. One therapist reported ending a session abruptly when she believed Tucker was having an orgasm.

Tucker denied the allegations in a statement: “These accusations are unequivocally false and desperate tabloid fodder. I can’t be more explicit. These accusations are untrue, and they have caused me and—more importantly—my family much pain.”

The Ravens responded in a statement to CBS Sports: “We are aware of the Justin Tucker story in the Baltimore Banner. We will keep an eye on the situation and consider any accusations of this kind carefully.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: “The reporter looking into this issue was the first to inform us of the claims since the NFL had not been informed of them beforehand. We will investigate every accusation because we take it seriously.”

Tucker’s attorneys denied he was ever barred from spas and provided the Banner with contact information for more than a dozen massage therapists who had treated Tucker. Four of those therapists provided positive accounts when contacted by the Banner.

The accusers did not report the incidents to police but told the Banner Tucker’s actions were intentional and inappropriate.