Sundance 2025 spotlights powerful Black narratives

Sundance 2025 fulfilled its promise to bring together original storytellers and audiences eager for new voices and fresh perspectives. Attendees enjoyed spectacular views while navigating Main Street and engaged in people-watching from the windows of upscale restaurants, discovering plenty around Park City even before entering any film screenings. Many visitors came for the skiing, stopping by films only for après-ski entertainment. In contrast, other festival-goers were dedicated film enthusiasts who spent the majority of their time in screenings and voting for their favorites on the Sundance.org website. Fortunately, the film schedules allowed ample time each day for networking and exploration before settling into theaters for movie marathons.

The sponsored houses along Main Street provided a warm refuge from the chilly alpine climate while immersing guests in various aspects of the filmmaking process through panel discussions, pop-up exhibitions like those at Canon, or lively parties hosted by Macro and Skill House. It was particularly heartwarming to experience safe, Black spaces, such as the Ebony Canal screening, which was arguably one of the best-produced events of the festival. Guests at Handle restaurant were welcomed with a variety of cocktails and enjoyed an array of delicious appetizers, both savory and sweet, including vegan options, throughout the event. The poignant documentary focused on Black maternal health disparities received a standing ovation, with many guests wiping away tears as they praised the compelling film by emerging director Emmai Alaquiva.

“The Eastern Area of The Links, Incorporated has always been committed to addressing the critical issues that impact our communities, and maternal health disparities are among the most urgent. Organizing this trip to Sundance to support The Ebony Canal is not just about watching a film; it’s about advocacy through the arts in a movement to protect Black and Brown mothers and their babies. This documentary, under Emmai Alaquiva’s visionary direction and narrated by Viola Davis, exemplifies the power of storytelling to drive change, which is consistent with our programmatic thrust and amplifies our message. We’re proud to support and partner in this shared effort and mission”

-Lisa Loury Lomas, PhD.

Eastern Area Director, The Links Incorporated

One of the highlights of the festival was the documentary film “Sly Lives: AKA The Burden of Black Genius,” which explored the bittersweet rise and decline of the iconic band Sly and the Family Stone. Through a combination of archival footage and current interviews with prominent figures from the music industry, the film reveals the story of a band that has influenced generations of artists who, in turn, continue to shape the musical landscape.

The film poses important questions: What does it say about our society that Black geniuses like Sly Stone can be exploited without receiving proper compensation for their contributions to cultural history? What debt does society owe to the artists who sacrifice their souls for our entertainment? This documentary serves as a thought-provoking piece wrapped in captivating music, featuring a master class in music composition led by super producers Jam & Lewis. If you have the opportunity to watch it, I highly recommend that you do. You won’t be disappointed.

Winner of the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for Documentary, “Seeds,” is a hauntingly beautiful love story that explores the lives of Black farmers and the rural lifestyle in the American South. Director Brittany Shyne skillfully utilizes exquisite cinematography and anticipatory pacing to immerse viewers in the farmers’ world. Some camera angles create an almost virtual reality experience! The film offers compassionate insight into the lives of people whom our society often overlooks. “Seeds” raises awareness of the challenges faced by Black farmers while highlighting their dignity and resilience.