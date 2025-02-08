Cynthia Erivo says an Oscar win would change everything

Cynthia Erivo thinks winning an Oscar would be life-changing. Her nomination marks a significant milestone in her career, which spans over 15 years in entertainment.

The 38-year-old actress has been nominated for an Academy Award for her leading role in ‘Wicked’ and thinks it is “insane” that she has received the nod but would love to be able to join those who she has looked up to in the past by receiving the accolade. This nomination adds to her impressive collection of accolades, including a Tony Award, Emmy Award, and Grammy Award.

“It’s insane. It would change a big deal of things, and I think it would certainly be a dream come true. There’s a lot of people in that echelon who I look up to so to join them would be really wonderful, yeah,” she told Access Hollywood. The Academy Awards have historically recognized groundbreaking performances in movie musicals, with 28 actors winning Oscars for musical roles since 1929.

The former Broadway star faces competition from Karla Sofía Gascón for ‘Emilia Pérez’ Mikey Madison for ‘Anora’ as well as Demi Moore ‘The Substance’ and Fernanda Torres for ‘I’m Still Here’. This year’s Best Actress category is notably diverse, representing performances from various international productions.

In ‘Wicked’ – which is the unofficial prequel to ‘The Wizard of Oz’ – Cynthia stars opposite Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, and is thrilled that the pop singer has also received a nod for Best Supporting Actress. The film adaptation has already grossed over $300 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing musicals of all time.

“My baby girl got nominated, I’m so pleased for her. I’m so proud of her. She worked her a*** off and it’s wonderful to see all of this happening. It’s awesome,” she said. Their on-screen chemistry has been praised by critics and audiences alike, with both performances receiving widespread acclaim.

It has been rumored that Cynthia will open the Oscars ceremony – which takes place on Monday 3 March – with a performance of one of the musical’s famous numbers but she refused to confirm or deny whether that is true, although she would love to have the opportunity to do so. The Academy Awards opening number traditionally draws an average of 30 million viewers worldwide.

“I don’t know where you’re hearing that from, I cannot even tell you. It would be lovely, but who knows?” she said. Previous Oscar ceremonies have featured memorable musical performances that have become iconic moments in entertainment history.

Erivo‘s journey to Oscar recognition began on the stages of London’s West End before making her mark on Broadway. Her portrayal of Celie in “The Color Purple” earned her a Tony Award in 2016, making her one of the youngest EGOT contenders in history.

The adaptation of ‘Wicked‘ presented unique challenges, as the musical has been a beloved Broadway staple for over 20 years. Erivo’s interpretation of Elphaba, the misunderstood green witch, has been praised for bringing new depth to the character while honoring the original production.

Throughout awards season, Erivo has been vocal about the importance of representation in Hollywood, particularly in traditionally white-dominated genres like movie musicals. Her nomination, along with several other diverse candidates this year, reflects the Academy’s ongoing efforts to recognize talent from all backgrounds.

Critics have particularly praised Erivo’s vocal performances in ‘Wicked’, with many noting that her rendition of “Defying Gravity” rivals the original Broadway version. The soundtrack has already achieved platinum status, with Erivo’s solo numbers consistently ranking among the most streamed songs from the film.

The actress’s potential Oscar win would not only mark a personal triumph but could also represent a significant moment for musical theater adaptations in cinema. Historical data shows that only five actresses have won Academy Awards for performances in movie musicals in the past three decades.