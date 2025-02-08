Nintendo promises affordable price for Switch 2

The Switch 2 will be affordable, according to Nintendo. This announcement comes as the gaming industry faces increasing pressure from global economic factors.

The Japanese video game giant’s president Shuntaro Furukawa said during a recent earnings call that the 2017 Switch’s predecessor will have “the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products”. The statement aligns with Nintendo’s long-standing strategy of providing accessible gaming experiences to a broad audience.

However, he also warned: “Inflation is currently rising and that the exchange rate environment has changed significantly since the launch of the Nintendo Switch.” Global inflation rates have impacted manufacturing costs across the gaming industry, with raw material prices seeing a 15% increase since 2023.

It’s worth noting that President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could have massive implications on the video game industry. Industry analysts estimate these tariffs could add up to 25% to manufacturing costs for gaming hardware.

The original standard Switch cost £279.99 ($299.99). Since its launch, the console has sold over 132 million units worldwide, making it one of the most successful gaming platforms in history.

Nintendo will give fans a “closer look at the Switch 2” with its Switch 2 Direct on April 2 at 2pm GMT. These Nintendo Direct presentations typically attract millions of viewers globally, with previous events reaching peak concurrent viewership of over 3 million people.

Gamers have also been invited to test-drive the Switch 2. These hands-on events represent Nintendo’s largest pre-launch testing program to date, reflecting the company’s commitment to user feedback.

The much-anticipated console has yet to be given an official release date, but a number of gamers have been invited to get hands-on with the console at events in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. Industry experts speculate these preview events could indicate a launch window in late 2024.

The showcase in New York is being staged between April 4 and April 6, while the Los Angeles event is being held from April 11 to 13. The Dallas event will be staged between April 25 and 27. Each location is expected to accommodate thousands of visitors, with special demonstrations of next-generation gaming features.

The Switch 2‘s development comes at a crucial time for the gaming industry, which saw global revenues exceed $184 billion in 2023. Nintendo’s strategy of maintaining affordable pricing while introducing innovative technology has historically proven successful, with the company maintaining a significant market share in both hardware and software sales.

Market analysts predict the Switch 2 will build upon its predecessor’s success, with forecasted first-year sales potentially reaching 20 million units. The original Switch’s hybrid design revolutionized gaming, creating a new category of versatile gaming devices that competitors have yet to successfully replicate.

Gaming industry experts note that Nintendo’s focus on affordability could give them a significant advantage in the current economic climate, where consumers are increasingly price-conscious. The company’s historical data shows that maintaining competitive pricing has been key to their success, with previous consoles typically priced 15-25% lower than competitors at launch.

The upcoming hands-on events will feature demonstration stations showcasing the console’s new capabilities, including enhanced graphics processing, improved battery life, and potentially new control features. These events will be staffed by Nintendo representatives who will gather direct feedback from players to help refine the final product.

The gaming community’s response to the affordability announcement has been largely positive, with social media engagement showing a 300% increase in Switch 2-related discussions following Furukawa’s statements. Many fans have praised Nintendo’s commitment to keeping their products accessible despite current economic challenges.

Industry insiders suggest that Nintendo has been working on optimization strategies to maintain affordability without compromising quality, including strategic partnerships with suppliers and improved manufacturing processes. These efforts could help offset some of the increased costs due to inflation and potential tariffs.