DJ Steeze talks about going on tour with 21 Savage

Rolling out had a conversation with DJ Steeze, and decided to share some highlights from the conversation.

How did you get to start DJing for 21 Lil Harold?

So the way I got into DJing with 21 Lil Harold was they reached out to me. I was working at a hotel, man, doing like, the front desk or whatever. And it was like, “Yeah, we need you to come do this, this kickball event with us.” I told them cool, I pulled up, and they was like, “Hey, you really nice with it,” you know? And so it started from there, and we kind of built the relationship. And then, you know, I went on the first tour with them, and we’ve been rocking ever since.

How was your first tour?

The first tour, we were with Young Duty, so it was a different experience than we were with Savage. You know, it’s, you know, Savage is more, you know, everything’s real strict, everything is real tight, you know, and new is more relaxed and whatnot. So, my first tour was cool. It was a great introduction to touring and stuff like that. It was a great growing experience, for sure.

What is Young Nudy’s impact in Atlanta?

Man, the whole everybody, I mean, any, any other rappers that that rock with Savage, rock with Nudy, rock with Drill, show love to Nudy. It’s a lot of impact there. Man, everybody looks up to them. They give back to the community. 21 Savage does two events every year. He does Thanksgiving event. He does a Christmas event. Nudy does the same thing, you know, I’m saying they always give it back, especially to their ‘hoods, you know, so that the impact is there for sure?

What is it about Nudy‘s music?

It’s that real, that real. You know, everybody likes that. The beats are crazy. You know, he talking that real. You know it’s vibes. You know, it’s undeniable vibes, for sure.

How was it going on tour with 21 Savage?

Um, it’s real meticulous, everything was planned out. So, as soon as we left, or as soon as the show was over, we were on a bus and we were on the way to the next spot. So, it was like everything was really everything was — what’s the word I’m looking for? — coordinated. So, um, it was definitely cool to see the behind the scenes with that, and be able to talk to the tour managers, talk to the production directors and stuff like that, and figure out, like this is how it’s supposed to work. So, it was definitely cool. It was another learning experience.

What are your top three 21 Savage songs?

Nina featuring Travis Scott. After Dark. And Red Opps, since that was the song that started it all.