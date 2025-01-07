DJ Moon produced on ‘WHAM’ and talks Ken Carson’s rise

DJ Moon started 2025 on a high note. He secured his first placement on one of the most anticipated albums, Lil Baby’s “WHAM.” He produced “By Myself” featuring Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez, one of the standouts of the album. Moon also witnessed Ken Carson‘s rise from the beginning.

How did your beat end up on Lil Baby‘s new album?

It’s really crazy because I told my boy, like, me and my boy Tali, we used to sit on the south side and just make all types of beats. And his favorite type of beat is that pain sh-t. I be telling him bro, I’m not in pain, so I can’t make them sh-ts. Like, how you be wanting me to make them type beats, I be happy and sh-t, you know what I’m saying? But I guess that was just one of them beats. I made it with my boy, DY Krazy. They were just going through beats, and that was one of the last ones they picked. And apparently, from what I understand, it was accident, really.

Do you feel like Lil Baby has something to prove with this album like some people on social media are saying?

“It’s kind of messed up because I have an unfair perspective on it. Personally, as a fan of the music, I’ve heard some songs before they even come out, you know? And the way those songs make me feel, I get it—I can see why the success is happening. I have a real appreciation for the music, especially WHAM. He’s always been working hard and consistently putting out great music. He’s never disappointed me from a music perspective, you know? But this album hit different because I know he was trying to be more transparent with his fans, really letting them know what’s going on in his life. It came across in a unique way, but I appreciated it. As a music lover, I think this album is one of his hardest yet, if you ask me. Plus, the fact I’m on it.

We got the first Thug verse since he’s been out on the “WHAM” album, how does it feel to have Young Thug back?

For me, bro, it’s deeper than just the music. Like I was telling you before, me and Ken (Carson) have been around him since 2014, 2015, so there’s a real appreciation and friendship there. Seeing him in person, before and after everything he went through, it just hits different. First off, I’m just happy to see a n—a home. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. And secondly the music? It’s wild because most people who go through something like that take a while to find their voice again—to rediscover their sound and figure out what they want to say. But with Thug, it doesn’t even sound like he was locked up. That’s what’s so crazy. He came back rapping like he never left, and that’s just hard. Me being a music lover, I live for this.

Did you always know Ken Carson would be this big?

Did I always know Ken was going to be this big? Honestly, bro, I did. He’s one of the biggest artists out right now, and he’s got the youth by the throat. It’s crazy because, back then, I could see it coming. The quality of his music, the things he says in his songs, all of it—as the engineer, that’s what I was paying attention to. I was the first one hearing his words, putting them on beat, and structuring the tracks. So it’s like me having that appreciation for it. It’s like I knew it was gonna go far but. But I knew it was only a matter of time before everybody else and the world caught up, you know what I’m saying? Back then, the hyperpop sound wasn’t really a thing. It was all about dark, scary trap beats that’s how you get on. But Ken took an alternate route, experimenting with crazy synths, arps, and gear that nobody else was touching. Now, that’s the new wave—it’s bigger than life. What we were doing back then has come full circle, and it’s amazing to see it all paying off.