DJ Donne predicts hit status for Mars and Red single

DJ Donne has one of the most diverse tastes in music you will find around Atlanta. His favorite band is Linkin Park, one of his most played albums is Bad Bunny’s latest, and his current favorite genre is amapiano, which originated in South Africa. DJ Donne spins at Holiday Bar, 1115 Howell Mill Road NW P15O, every Friday and Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. He was the latest guest on Who’s Spinning? and talked about the new Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red single and more.

What do you think of the new Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red song “Fat Juicy and Wet“?

So what I said initially when we finished watching the video was, this song is going to do numbers. Like that’s a given. Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red, that’s going to do numbers. So, DJs, it is important, you know, always keep up to date. Even if you don’t play stuff all the time, just always make sure you’re up to date.

Is Sexyy Red one of the artists you play the most while DJing?

She’s definitely one of my most requested. It is almost guaranteed at some point during the night, somebody’s going to request Sexyy Red at some point. She does what she needs to do. She gets it turnt every single time.

How do you feel about other female rappers and the success they have been having?

Her [Sexyy Red] and GloRilla are running the game right now. Definitely Latto too. They carried us. And the biggest thing is we needed that. We needed a strong female presence in the rap game, and we especially need a stronger presence in the production game. Ladies, I need you to step up to the plate with this production. Like, come. Come through. Like, we have a lot of […] We have a lot of hard hitters in the production game, but we need you all to take over. Like, y’all took over rap. So come on.

What are other spots to check out around the city?

Okay, so my friend, I’m gonna shout him out. Ill Wink. He does a weekly event at Apartment 4B […] If you want to come check that out. My friends DC and Unruly, they do an event called Mashup Sessions, and it’s every first and third Saturday at Rocksteady. And Rocksteady is another place that I’ve been known to spin at. I’ll actually be there for Super Bowl weekend.