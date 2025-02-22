Enrique Tarrio arrested again for assault near U.S. Capitol

Freshly pardoned Enrique Tarrio, the former national leader of the Proud Boys, was arrested on Friday near the U.S. Capitol, facing charges of assaulting a woman who was protesting a gathering that he attended. This event included other individuals who had received presidential pardons for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Details of the incident

According to Capitol police, the incident occurred when Tarrio struck the protester’s cellphone and arm after she held her phone close to his face while they were walking near the Capitol. Police reported that Tarrio had just exited a news conference that concluded without any issues.

The woman involved in the incident expressed her desire to file a complaint, leading to Tarrio’s arrest for simple assault. As of now, there has been no response from the attorney who previously represented Tarrio in his Capitol riot case.

Tarrio’s legal background

Tarrio, a resident of Miami, was serving a lengthy 22-year sentence — the longest among those charged in connection with the Capitol riot — when former President Donald Trump granted clemency to more than 1,500 individuals charged with offenses related to the Jan. 6 attack last month. This clemency has sparked discussions about accountability and justice in the wake of the Capitol riot.

A jury had previously convicted Tarrio and three of his associates of seditious conspiracy, a serious charge stemming from their involvement in a violent plot aimed at obstructing the peaceful transfer of presidential power from Trump to President Joe Biden following the 2020 election.

Recent activities

On the day of his arrest, Tarrio attended a press conference alongside other members of the Proud Boys and Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers. Rhodes, who was also convicted of seditious conspiracy, had his 18-year sentence commuted by Trump last month, allowing him to be released from prison.

The aftermath and public reaction

The arrest of Tarrio has reignited discussions about the actions and influence of extremist groups in the United States. Many are questioning the implications of pardoning individuals involved in the Jan. 6 riot and the potential for these groups to continue their activities without facing significant legal consequences.

As the nation grapples with the fallout from the Capitol riot, incidents like Tarrio’s arrest serve as a reminder of the ongoing tensions surrounding political extremism and the challenges of maintaining public safety in a polarized environment.