Dr. Scherly Leon on kidney disease risks and warning signs

Kidney disease is a silent but deadly health issue disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic communities. In this exclusive interview with rolling out, Dr. Scherly Leon, an independent healthcare advocate, breaks down the key risk factors, early warning signs, and the systemic disparities contributing to the high prevalence of kidney disease. She sheds light on the role of social determinants, family history, and the lack of trust in the healthcare system that keeps many from seeking necessary care. If you or a loved one are at risk, this conversation provides essential insights and resources for better kidney health.

What are some of the common risk factors associated with kidney disease? And who’s the most vulnerable to developing it?

The No. 1 and No. 2 risks for kidney disease are diabetes and hypertension. If you have the diagnosis of diabetes or “the sugar” and high blood pressure, hypertension, you’re at risk of developing kidney disease. If you’re Black or Hispanic, you’re at higher risk of getting kidney disease. The elderly, age over 65 and women, have an increased risk of chronic kidney disease. Then you find some people with autoimmune diseases like lupus are also at high risk of kidney disease.

What are some of the early warning signs or symptoms of kidney problems that people should look out for?

First, you need to know what the kidneys do. The kidneys are very important in that they clean out your blood. They clean out all the toxins, they regulate your blood volume. They also make a lot of hormones that make bone function, red blood cell function. So they’re pretty important.

When people have kidney disease, these things are not working properly. And then you get buildup of fluids in your legs. That’s pretty much how some people notice, they have leg swelling. Or you’re going to the bathroom and you’re urinating and you see that your urine is foamy. Or that you have decreased stream, less urine that you’re making. That’s when it’s pretty advanced, It’s a silent progression. People will have end stage renal disease, meaning when the kidneys are failing and they won’t even know until they’re in the emergency room.

Leon tells why Blacks are more affected

Black people are disproportionately affected by diseases like kidney disease. What would you say are the key reasons for this type of disparity when it comes to this?

Oftentimes, many people think individual factors, right, there are individual factors. If you’re not going to a primary doctor, you won’t know, right? You won’t get the diagnosis. You won’t know you have high blood pressure. You won’t know you have diabetes and you won’t know you have kidney disease. The issue is that a lot of people don’t go to doctors because of trust. Especially in our population, they have trust issues with the physicians. You also find that because of the population of what the doctors look like, if I don’t feel comfortable with the doctor or trust that they have my best interests at heart, it’s going to be hard for me to listen to them when they’re trying to tell me something.

Then there’s social determinants there are things that are in place. For example, where you live. A lot of times you’ll hear your zip code determines your mortality. If you live in certain areas, you’ll find that people have more diseases. Why? Because there’s food insecurity. There is a lack of access [to food], I can’t go for a walk in my neighborhood, I can’t do things to better my health.

What role does family history play in kidney disease?

If you have a family history of kidney disease, a family history of high blood pressure, and a family history of diabetes, you’re at increased risk. Know your family history.

What additional resources or support networks are available?

There’s the National Kidney Foundation. They have a great advocacy patient centered side. They have educational material. Link up with your doctor and primary care doctor if you do have a diagnosis to find support resources and information.

How can people find out more about you?

I can be found at ScherlyLeonMD.com. I’m an independent health care advocate. I help patients navigate complex health issues and also provide services.