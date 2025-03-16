Lil Ronnie’s girlfriend shows stacks at daughter’s memorial

The mother of a 5-year-old girl who was tragically killed in a shooting is facing heavy criticism after showing off large amounts of cash at her daughter’s memorial. She is the girlfriend of rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and the center of intense backlash after flashing stacks of cash at a memorial for her daughter who was also killed in a hail of bullets.

Lil Ronnie and their 5-year-old daughter R’mani Sibley were shot to death, execution style, while going through a car wash in Forest Hills, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth, on March 3. Adonis Robinson, 24, and 21-year-old Jakobie Russell have been arrested and charged with capital murder. Their bail has been set at $1.5 million apiece.

Shamon Jones says she grieves differently

Shamon Jones, Lil Ronnie’s girlfriend, has already been lambasted for going on a livestream to brag that her slain daughter is going to be buried in Gucci. She also said Lil Ronnie will be laid to rest in a Prada outfit.

Jones doubled down on her statement that she grieves differently by flexing large bundles of cash at a memorial and balloon release for her daughter, R’mani. A relative stood nearby with an automatic rifle at the ready.

Lil Ronnie’s girlfriend Shamon Jones flamed by fans

Many were disgusted by Jones choosing to flash multiple bands of cash while balloons were being released into the air.

“Y’all gotta understand the mindset of a real hood b—h she probably been around death her whole life this s–t was probably light work for her . I hope when reality sets in she got real people around her,” said one person on X.

“Flexing gofundme cash is some bum a– s–t,” said a second user, while a third was mortified, saying, “How TF do you get this point in life your beautiful baby is gunned down and you putting on a “show” flashing money in the hood!”

“If I lose my daughter/significant other, doing this would be last on my to do list fr,” said a fourth. A fifth respondent added: “I’m just going to say she’s in shock rn, because I can’t possibly believe this is happening after she lost her 5 yr old daughter. Ain’t that much shock in the world, was it a backdoor?”

Some fans support Shamon Jones’ way of mourning

There were fans, however, who support Jones. They believe Jones is still in a state of shock that her boyfriend and elementary-aged daughter were snatched away from her so violently.

“She’s grieving LEAVE HER TF ALONE!!,” said one, while another asked, “What did she do wrong?”

A third suggested that “Grief hits people differently,” while a fourth wondered, “So she can’t have some fun?”

A fifth user opined, “It’s a self defense mechanism so she isn’t portrayed as someone who is weak.”