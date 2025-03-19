40,000 shout ‘Restore and Rebuild!’ as BMAC inspires LA

Last weekend, Rolling Loud, the world’s biggest hip-hop festival, took over Inglewood, California, and the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) turned it into something bigger through their partnership with the event. They brought 125 Altadena residents, survivors of the Eaton Fire, to enjoy the day while highlighting their ongoing needs. The BMAC LA Fire Relief Fund, launched in January, cuts through the usual red tape, delivering cash directly to wildfire victims—a bold move in a system that often drags its feet.

The energy peaked on stage when BMAC CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Rolling Loud Co-CEO Tariq Cherif, and 10-year-old survivor Grayson Roberts faced over 40,000 people. Grayson spoke about his love for Altadena’s strength, and Stiggers urged the crowd to shout “Restore! Rebuild!”—a chant that roared through the festival, uniting everyone in a wave of purpose. “We’re making this fight heard,” Stiggers said. Ann Haggart, who coordinates BMAC’s on-the-ground relief efforts, added, “Rolling Loud’s where music meets activism. We’re here for it.”

The organization also took a stand for sobriety, partnering with the Neil Lasher Music Fund to create a backstage mocktail lounge that doubled as a space for real talks about music’s role in change. For the youth, BMAC offered paid internships to Inglewood locals through their Live Partnership program, providing hands-on experience in live music production and opening doors that could transform lives. This isn’t just a feel-good moment; it’s BMAC redefining impact—direct aid, a massive call for resilience, sober spaces, and real opportunities for the next generation.

Rolling Loud became more than a festival; it was a platform where BMAC and the crowd's energy lifted Altadena's spirit, leaving a sense of strength that echoed long after the final note.