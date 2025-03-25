Meghan Markle launches online shop featuring her favorites

Meghan Markle has launched an online shop selling products she endorses. This venture represents a significant expansion of her business empire, which has grown steadily since her departure from royal duties.

“Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week,” the 43-year-old announced in a message over a video of her new e-store on Monday (24.03.25), marking her latest commercial venture since stepping back from royal duties. The announcement quickly gained attention across multiple social media platforms.

The shop, hosted on ShopMy, features a range of handpicked fashion items, including a sleeveless ‘Windsor’ gown priced at more than £1,000, Saint Laurent sandals at £600 and earrings for £200. Celebrity-curated shops have become increasingly popular in the luxury fashion market in recent years.

Other brands included in the selection are Heidi Merrick, Reformation, and J Crew. These partnerships reflect Meghan’s personal style aesthetic that has influenced fashion trends since her entry into the royal family in 2018.

The launch comes as anticipation builds for Meghan’s upcoming lifestyle brand, As Ever, a rebrand of her American Riviera Orchard business. The lifestyle industry has seen substantial growth in the celebrity entrepreneurship space over the past decade.

Meghan is expected to earn a commission on sales made through ShopMy, the launch of which comes after fierce criticism of her new Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan’, which was recently renewed for a second season despite negative reviews. The streaming partnership represents one of several media ventures the couple has pursued.

Shortly after the store went live, some third-party retailer websites, including Neiman Marcus, experienced outages as fans rushed to purchase a pair of tan Saint Laurent mules Meghan has been seen wearing. This phenomenon of royal-influenced purchasing has been observed throughout Meghan’s public life.

The collection primarily features neutral-toned wardrobe staples, including linen shirts, sweaters, sunglasses, and handbags. Neutral colors and versatile pieces have been a consistent element of Meghan’s personal style throughout her public appearances.

Meghan has also hinted at more developments to come for As Ever, which has undergone a significant rebranding ahead of its official launch. Brand experts suggest this rebranding reflects a more refined vision for her lifestyle empire.

She and husband Prince Harry, 40, who left their roles as senior royals in January 2020, are said to have a private fortune of approximately £34million and have pursued multiple business ventures, including book deals, public speaking engagements, and brand partnerships. Their business portfolio continues to diversify since their relocation to California.

The couple’s departure from royal life was partly due to restrictions on commercial activities. These limitations significantly impacted their ability to pursue independent business ventures while remaining within the royal framework.

“We have been prohibited from earning any income in any form,” they said in their statement at the time, as they gave up their taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant. This decision marked a pivotal moment in their transition to financial independence.

The launch of the online shop represents Meghan’s growing influence in the lifestyle and fashion sectors, areas where she had significant experience before joining the royal family. Her previous lifestyle blog, The Tig, demonstrated her early interest in curated lifestyle content.

Market observers note that Meghan’s business approach leverages her unique position between celebrity and royalty, creating distinctive brand opportunities. This positioning allows her to tap into multiple consumer segments simultaneously.

Royal-adjacent brands typically attract premium pricing and strong consumer interest compared to standard celebrity endorsements. This unique market position provides substantial commercial advantages in competitive retail sectors.

The Duchess’s business ventures follow a carefully orchestrated strategy that balances luxury positioning with accessible products, creating multiple entry points for consumers at various price points. This approach has become a standard template for successful celebrity entrepreneurs.

As Meghan continues to expand her commercial presence, industry watchers anticipate further launches in complementary sectors such as wellness, children’s products, and sustainable living – all areas that align with her public advocacy and personal interests.

The online shopping platform potentially provides valuable consumer data and direct feedback that could inform future product development for her broader lifestyle brand. Direct-to-consumer models have become increasingly important in the digital retail landscape.