Jussie Smollett could return to ‘Empire’ next year

There is a possibility that Jussie Smollett could return to the hit television show “Empire.”

The 37-year-old actor — who played musician Jamal Lyon in the drama — had been accused of having orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself back in January. Although he had the case against him dropped in March, he recently filed a petition for malicious prosecution, claiming officials created the narrative and it has cost him hugely.

As a result, Fox confirmed there were “no plans” for him to return to the show, after his last appearance in June.

However, showrunner Brett Mahoney says they are currently in discussions with the Alien: Covenant star to bring him back for the finale in the spring of 2020.

