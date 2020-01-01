Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend, dead at age 30

Nick Gordon has died at 30. On the first day of 2020, Gordon died from an alleged drug overdose in Florida, according to PEOPLE.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. told PEOPLE. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Gordon’s claim to fame came with his controversial relationship with the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Brown, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

In 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown died after allegedly taking morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs. However, a medical examiner could not determine if she killed herself, or if she was killed by someone else.

Bobby Brown and his family blamed Gordon for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death and sued him. Gordon was never charged in the case but was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. A judge in Atlanta judge ordered Gordon to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Gordon was adopted by Whitney Houston when he was 12 and lived with Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown as a youth.