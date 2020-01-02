5 New Year’s resolutions for introverts

Introverts, if you made resolutions last year and didn’t keep them, try another approach for 2020. Focus on fine-tuning your strengths because being different — reserved, quiet, or out of the spotlight — has its advantages.

Check these five out:

1.

Last year’s resolution: Get out more and socialize.

Revised: Get out when you feel like it, but be strategic with your appearances.

Make yourself seen when you need to be. It’s perfectly fine to stay for an hour and leave. Also, it’s OK not to go – not being at every event often makes people wonder where you are and what you’re up to.

It adds to your mystique.

2.

Last year: Talk more in meetings.

Revised: Find ways to make your voice heard at work.

If you want time to process, it’s OK to say, “I need to really think about this and get back to you with my best.” People will respect and appreciate that. Also know that it’s OK to ask for an agenda a few days earlier to help you think and prepare.

It adds to your brilliance.

3.

Last year: Network more.

Revised: Network on your terms.

Networking can mean making a connection with two or three people. Introverts are great at building genuine relationships, and you can do that on a smaller scale. It’s not about collecting the most contacts; it’s about making connections that are sincere and of value.

It adds to your authenticity.

Click continue to read the final two tips.