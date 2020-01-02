Journalists blasted for saying they feel bad Blue Ivy will look like Jay-Z

Two journalists have apologized after criticizing Blue Ivy over her appearance. The incident took place after Beyoncé shared a photo on Instagram that featured herself, daughter Blue Ivy, and Megan Thee Stallion. The photo was taken at a New Year’s Eve party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

When the photo was posted on Jan. 1, Vanity Fair journalist K. Austin Collins wrote on Twitter, “I have a feeling the Jay-Z’s face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her.”

Violet Lucca, web editor for Harper’s magazine, replied, “Or she’ll just get plastic surgery at 16 a la Kylie Jenner and we’ll all have to pretend that she always looked that way. … I can’t allow myself to feel too sorry for the incredibly rich!”

Both were blasted on social media.

Reminder: #BlueIvy’s hair is what happens when you let your black child’s natural hair exist as it is and stop listening to colonized, traumatized minds flapping their gums about “what are you gonna do with that baby’s hair?” #teamnatural pic.twitter.com/6kr9PjOicU — QWERTYthug (@omgitscourtneyt) January 1, 2020

The media already treat black women like a joke so I’m not surprised but beyond sick about them EVER talking about a kid. #BlueIvy has always been beautiful and will continue to twirl on the haters! Go Blue 😂 — Rebecca’s Galazxy✨ (@IDreamStars) January 2, 2020

Collins and Lucca both apologized for their tweets.

“I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke. And Black girls – in particular – deserve better,” Collins tweeted. He later responded to a person who called him out by writing, “No, you’re right. Poor form on my end. Thanks all for calling it out.”

However, Lucca attempted to play the victim and was called out. “Sorry I was cleaning my apartment while this blew up,” she tweeted. “Children of famous ought to be off-limits, but time and again they haven’t been. So I said something petty and have been called ugly, old, and a racist.”

Lucca followed by tweeting, “I’m not playing the victim … sorry that I insulted Beyoncé’s daughter by suggesting that she might get plastic surgery someday, like many children of famous people do.”

The backlash continued:

Sooo you’re a black man making fun of a little girl’s black features????🤔 Make it make sense 🤫 #BlueIvy 👸🏽 — daughterlikedeborah (@daughterlikede1) January 2, 2020

Girl bye , that weak ass apology and you still trying to play the victim 😂😂 #BlueIvy https://t.co/ilf3SsDMn2 — marie (@Marieyoung__) January 2, 2020