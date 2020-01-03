NCNW’s Johnnetta Cole meets winners of the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge

Nothing brings a smile to her face or joy to the heart of Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Ph.D more easily than encountering women who study at Spelman College. Nothing brings a smile to her face or joy to the heart of Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Ph.D more easily than encountering women who study at Spelman College.

Yesterday’s Parade of Roses dress rehearsal was long and tiring, but that did not dim Dr. C’s delight in meeting the winners of the 30th annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament, America’s premier academic competition for HBCUs.