NCNW’s Johnnetta Cole meets winners of the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge

Nothing brings a smile to her face or joy to the heart of Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Ph.D more easily than encountering women who study at Spelman College.
Yesterday’s Parade of Roses dress rehearsal was long and tiring, but that did not dim Dr. C’s delight in meeting the winners of the 30th annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament, America’s premier academic competition for HBCUs.
The winning Spelman team includes Jessika Agyepong, Maati McKinney, Naomi Steplight, and team captain, Ariana Benson. The fact that the ladies from Spelman are the first all-female winning team made the providential encounter even sweeter for Dr. Cole, a principled feminist. The Spelman College team won a ride on the Honda Rose Parade float in addition to taking home the championship title and a $75,000 grant to the college. Dr. Cole will represent National Council of Negro Women on the Years of Hope Years of Courage Rose Parade float commemorating the 100th anniversary