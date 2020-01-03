Threats of ‘World War III’ sends Black Twitter into a frenzy

The White House’s attack on Iran shocked people around the world. On Jan. 2, U.S. airstrikes, reportedly ordered by the United States president, killed Iranian general Qasem Soleiman at the Baghdad Airport.

After news broke late Thursday night, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei promised “harsh vengeance.”

The attack led many people to believe that this attack may be the precursor to World War III. As a result, the hashtag #WorldwarIII has trended on Twitter since news broke.

