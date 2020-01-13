Young Joc job-shamed by fans for driving for ride-sharing service (video)

Fans are asking if Yung Joc is broke after the rapper and reality star was videotaped driving for a rideshare app in downtown Atlanta late last week.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, who was born in Atlanta as Jasiel Amon Tucker Robinson, was job-shamed as fans rode in the backseat of his car. The video was posted on social media on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

When the two fans get into the backseat, one of them begins filming as they recognized the “It’s Going Down” emcee.

“You sound like somebody I know,” one of the passengers said.

The other passenger, a female, then asked: “I just wanna ask a question. Are you Young Joc?” Can you turn around?”

“I think y’all already put that part together,” Joc, 36, said, as he pulled back his hoodie to reveal his identity.

Suddenly, one of the passengers, named J’Koni, bluntly job shames Joc: “Oh, so you must’ve fell off or something.”

Both passengers seemingly clown Joc for needing to drive in order to make ends meet.

Joc does take offense to being shamed, but remains polite and even-tempered.

“I gotta fall off? I just felt like it was an easy way to get some easy money downtown. I meet people,” Joc said.

To be sure, Yung Joc has been known to pull some serious publicity stunts for clout in the past or to honor a bet. A few seasons ago, Joc wore a floor-length dinner gown to a major event.

Check out the video of the fan encounter as Yung Joc drives them around downtown as it was captured by The Shade Room.

Do you see anything wrong with this? #yungjoc pic.twitter.com/E3PO6ztm05 — K I N G 2 1 5 (@KING215___) January 12, 2020