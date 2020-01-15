This 25-year-old started a company in college to help others succeed

Photo Credit: Evan Davies

Alexa Settles, owner and creative director of Glamorous Planning, has always had a flair for organizing. It was as a young girl that her mom recognized her gift and began investing in planning tools. As a result, Settles achieved early success in academia. She earned a full-ride scholarship to college and thrived while juggling work, campus leadership positions and familial obligations. Settles saw that creating systems yielded positive results in college and life.

It was during college when she noticed many of her peers struggled to manage time, school and other responsibilities, and she began conceptualizing Glamourous Planning. In 2018, her dream of Glamorous Planning became a reality and now her company designs planners and office accessories for modern working women.

Rolling out had the opportunity to sit down with Settles to learn more about her entrepreneurial journey.

Photo Credit: Evan Davies

What are your duties as owner and creative director of Glamorous Planning?

I run Glamorous Planning on a day-to-day basis, from developing creative marketing strategies to designing collections and managing business operations. It’s a multi-faceted role and beyond worth it.

Describe your startup journey.

In 2017, I came up with the idea to create planners and office accessories. I spent about a year preparing. The information is not just floating on the internet, so the process was difficult. It required months of research. I invested money, lost money, and made mistakes. Ultimately, I was able to launch my first planner for the 2018-2019 academic year. This was one of the proudest moments of my life.

What advice would you give others in your industry or those striving to develop a product?

Write down your business goals month by month and revisit them frequently. This will keep you motivated and remind you of your “why.” I would also recommend investing in quality imagery and branding. Lastly, save your money to invest back into your business. It’s the only way to grow and scale.

You mentioned that you didn’t raise capital for your business, but saved $10K. How was that process?

Raising capital for a small business is extremely competitive so I decided to take the self-funding route. I worked overtime and picked up a second job to save $10K for my business. This covered my design fees, manufacturing costs, and branding investment. This also allowed me to have 100 percent ownership of my company. I was investing every dollar I had into Glamorous Planning, so that pushed me to work extremely hard.

Who is your role model in entrepreneurship?

This may seem odd … but Lebron James. I love the game of basketball but most importantly, I love what he’s done with his career outside of it. From opening up a school in his hometown, overcoming some of the biggest challenges in life and still putting in the work every day when no one is watching is incredibly admirable. His drive inspired me to do a student-gifting initiative within my business. I gift high school seniors with planners to set them up for success in college.