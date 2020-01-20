How Bre Nicole chose brains over beauty and built a thriving creative network

Beauty enthusiast and businesswoman Bre Nicole, owner of Pelūxy Official Clothing and LVL X Beauty Cosmetics & Personal Care, has created “The Boss Movement” to connect creatives like herself to network and build.

She sat down with rolling out to share how her blooming businesses work.

How did you arrive at this career choice?

The entrepreneurial career path chose me. I’ve had the opportunity to dip into all of my interests, but this path has been a different fulfillment. When I was blessed with the chance to quit my 9-to-5 and launch my own businesses, it was a very deliberate and scary decision. Yet, here I am three years later, and LVL X Beauty and Pelūxy Official are still thriving. I am growing daily, learning constantly and evolving so my small businesses can become iconic companies.

How do you map out your goals?

The art of goal setting is tedious. Don’t put too much on your plate. Get the ball rolling on something first before you jump all over the place. When setting goals, I have to map out the process. I can’t just write down “own my own beauty bar July 2020,” with no plan behind how to get there. Small goals lead to the larger goals being successful. So make sure you’re setting small goals daily, weekly, monthly and yearly. I measure my successes based on how far I’ve come.

Name three books, works, performances or exhibits that changed how you view life and/or yourself?

I love to read, and I love art. The art exhibits I attend are mostly for enjoyment, but three books that have helped me on this journey — and I recommend to other entrepreneurs —are The Happiness Advantage by Shawn Achor, which explains how a positive brain fuels success in work and life; #Girlboss, which discusses the life and startup of Sophia Amoruso’s Nasty Gal boutique; and Ego Is The Enemy by Ryan Holiday.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

It would be for self-love. I have witnessed so many acts of hate against self. Girls getting their [bodies] altered for no legit reason. I’m not against enhancements, just have a better reason than for Instagram.

The way we criticize ourselves in comparison [to] what others have or the way they look, is unreal these days. We don’t feel [good] enough if we’re not living the “Instagram dream.” The social media generation has us comparing our entire lives against posts. I’m guilty of it as well, sometimes not feeling pretty or good enough at what I do until I tell myself to log out and get to work. I just want everyone to work hard, love themselves, enjoy the moments and not feel the need to ever change the uniqueness and purpose planned for you.