The all-new 2020 Chevy Equinox can handle any terrain

When Chevy started equipping their SUVs with All-Wheel Drive, it was exciting news. Though this writer doesn’t live in the snowbelt, this Switchable All-Wheel Drive can make driving fun.

The New AWD feature is available on the 2020 Equinox Premier as well as the LS and LT models. What makes this small detail so cool is that it enhances traction and control on slippery or snow-covered roads. So, it does not matter what region of the country they live in, drivers can leave AWD on year-round. Of course, drivers can toggle between Front-Wheel and All-Wheel at the flip of a switch. One notable difference, in Front-Wheel Drive, mode, fuel efficiency is better. Keep in mind, with the 4-cylinder, 170 horsepower engine coupled with the AWD option, it will take a heavier foot to get the Equinox moving up the road.

The design of the 2020 Equinox is a practical compact SUV suitable for virtually all drivers. From the college grad to working moms, there are some cool factors about this SUV. One can’t help but notice that this vehicle drives and handles more like a car than an SUV. There are also some standard driver-assistance features that many consumers will find appealing: automated braking with pedestrian detection, and lane-keeping assist. One additional standard safety feature worth mentioning is the six airbags which include seat-mounted, head-curtain, and rear outboard seating positions.

For all available trims, Chevrolet made a conscious effort to keep the Equinox affordable. Which stands to reason why the Equinox, since its launch, is the second-best-selling vehicle, after the Silverado.

L: $24,995

LS: $27,495

LT: $28,695

Premier: $32,595

The 2020 Equinox Premier as test-driven, lists for $40,435.