Lauren London buys million-dollar home with all the bells and whistles

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle (Image Source: Instagram @laurenlondon)

Lauren London has taken steps to write the next chapters of her life despite remaining in mourning over the loss of her beloved life partner Nipsey Hussle.

Rolling out already reported that London collaborated with Puma to debut a new clothing collection, Hussle & Motivate, in memory of Hussle who passed on March 31, 2019.

This week, “The Game” and “Games People Play” star bought a $1.7 million Spanish cottage in suburban Los Angeles, according to Variety and E! News.

The 3000-square foot, four-bedroom, three-bath home seems to fit London’s needs for privacy. The quaint home was buit in 1949. It is tucked away behind a gate in the upscale section of San Fernando Valley town of Sherman Oaks, a 20-minute drive northwest of Los Angeles on the other side of Beverly Hills.

The small front lawn ends with a covered porch to allow London to sit in the front yard without being completely visible to the public. The home also comes equipped with a bevy of amenities including:

a backyard BBQ center with bar-style seating;

a sparkling pool with a spa and Baja shelf for sunbathing;

French-style double front doors that open directly into a fireplace;

a living room that connects to an office;

a new sitdown kitchen with luxury stainless appliances;

a master suite featuring a private balcony and a walk-in closet;

a large bath;

three guest rooms;

two-car attached garage.