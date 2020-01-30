Stacey Abrams endorses Rev. Raphael Warnock as he announces run for U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate race just became a bit more interesting in Georgia. On Jan. 30, Rev. Raphael Warnock announced that he would run for U.S. Senate in Georgia, according to CNN.

Rev. Warnock, a Democrat and leader of Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, will face off against Republicans, Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins, and other Democrats in the November election.

In a video released posted on his social media accounts, Warnock said, “Some might ask why a pastor thinks he should serve in the Senate,” said Warnock. “I’ve always thought that my impact doesn’t stop at the church door. That’s actually where it starts.”

Rev. Warnock did pick up one key endorsement as Stacey Abrams has decided to support his run for the U.S. Senate.

“For the past 15 years, I have watched Reverend Raphael Warnock lead on issues of social justice, economic access and voting rights,” Abrams said in a statement. “I have fought beside him to end voter suppression. I worked with him to protect the Affordable Care Act and to expand Medicaid. I prayed with him as we worried for our fellow Americans who have not benefited from an economy that demands more and more from them but delivers less and less. Wherever there is need, Reverend Warnock can be found on the front lines. And that’s where we need him at this moment. On the front lines of the battle for the soul of America.”