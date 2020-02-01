Terry Crews apologizes to Gabriel Union for defending ‘America’s Got Talent’

Terry Crews apologized to Gabriel Union for defending “America’s Got Talent.

Union and Crews have been at the center of a media firestorm following Union’s termination from the popular talent show. Union attributed her termination to a toxic work environment that included racism and sexism. Following Union’s claims, Crews told the “Today Show” that he never experienced any racism at the show. In the aftermath, social media took Crews to task for not supporting Union to which Crews responded he only owed loyalty to his wife.

In contrast to his previous statements, Crews took to Twitter to apologize to Union and offer his support.

“I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed to acknowledge the pain of other people. Right now I have to do the same thing,” said Crews. “I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say.”

“I hear you, I respect you and understand you. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into consideration someone else’s experience.

“I allowed disrespectful comments directed at me and my family to cause me to react angrily instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more harm, and it is my hope that I can amend any pain I have caused to those who were hurt by my words.

“ I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience— but that is what I did. I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace.

“ You are a role model to the entire black community and in my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, I should have at the very least understood you just needed my support. Sincerely, Terry Crews.”

While Union has yet to issue a response to Crews, husband Dwyane Wade responded on Twitter to Crews.

“Someone please take @terrycrews phone,” said Wade.

Earlier this month, Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, said the investigation is being taken “very seriously.”

“The duration long term of a brand comes with the ebbs and flows of who comes, who goes. And, and we proudly embrace making shows better. We are in the middle of an investigation and that’s really serious. I can’t deny it.

“While we do this very serious investigation … I’m very confident we learn something. We will put in new practices, if necessary. And we certainly take … what it means to come to work here incredibly seriously.”

“America’s Got Talent” will likely return in May 2020.