Wendy Williams gets heat for comments about Bey and Jay not standing for anthem

Despite turning down the NFL’s request to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl, Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, and daughter Blue Ivy did turn out for Super Bowl 54 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

But the family incited widespread anger and surprise when they did not stand for the playing of the national anthem prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

One of the most vocal detractors was Wendy Williams, who went on her eponymous talk show and boldly asked if Jay and Bey love this country.

“Beyoncé … you understand that all eyes were on you, you should’ve stood up,” Williams said on her “Hot Topics” segment.

Then Williams had the audacity to state that the couple should seek other countries for permanent residency if they can’t salute the flag. “If you don’t like our country, then …move on,” Williams added.

Ironically, Williams was wearing one of Beyoncé’s new Adidas x IVY PARK dresses while she delivered her verbal smackdown of Queen Bey.

As expected, Black Twitter — and more specifically, the feared “Beyhive” squad on Twitter — took off on the 55-year-old talk show queen for talking down to Bey and Jay.

Then she's going to freak out when she sees this:https://t.co/NGnKQsxBbu — Colonial Oppressor Barbie (@ljohn44) February 3, 2020

Wendy Williams said that Jay Z and Beyoncé don’t love the country because they didn’t stand for the anthem. Let’s just throw everything away. — deray (@deray) February 3, 2020

I know good and well Wendy Williams didn't just sit on national tv and criticize Beyoncé & Jay-Z for not standing WHILE wearing an Ivy Park dress, and then looked at the camera and basically said they could leave if they don't like this country. Wtf?! pic.twitter.com/NPg6CNXzym — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) February 3, 2020