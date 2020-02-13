Antonio Brown apologizes to former Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger

Exactly one year after outcast NFL receiver Antonio Brown demanded a divorce from the Pittsburgh Steelers, he apologized to the quarterback who helped him become one of the greatest ever at his position.

Brown is on the latest stop in his national apology tour where he finally offered his mea culpa to former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

In an Instagram post to his nearly 4 million followers on Feb. 12, 2020, Brown said he was contrite about how he behaved towards Roethlisberger. Brown tells his former quarterback, “I never realized how good I had it.”

This is the third time this month alone that Brown has apologized for his behavior. The talented but troubled gridiron star told the NFL that he was sorry for his “past behavior” in an ESPN interview on Feb. 1.

On Feb. 6, Brown apologized to the Steelers organization “for the distractions” during a sitdown session with 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh. Remarkably, in light of all that has transpired over the calendar year, Brown expressed a desire to return to the team so he could “get it going.”

Over the course of their tenure together, Brown and Roethlisberger formed one of the most prolific quarterback-receiver combos in NFL history. Most sports pundits believe that Brown belongs in the pantheon of best-ever wide receivers.

Brown, 31, still has a number of issues to reconcile before he can hope to get back in the league, however. He remains under investigation by the league regarding a pair of sexual assault claims brought about by two women.

He also burned bridges at three different franchises — Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England — within the span of six months. Multiple teams have expressed both a desire to retain Brown’s services, but also trepidation at what his erratic and disruptive behavior could do to their teams.