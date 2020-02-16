NBA All-Star trophy to be named after Kobe Bryant (video)

Tributes and memorials continue to pour in for the late, legendary Kobe Bryant nearly a month after a helicopter crash claimed his life and that of his daughter, Gianna, along with seven others in the mountains north of Los Angeles.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced during the NBA All-Star Weekend extravaganza in Chicago that the All-Star Game’s MVP Award has been permanently renamed in honor of the five-time NBA champion. 

It seems perfectly apropos since Bryant, 41, won the NBA All-Star Game MVP award four times, which ties for the most in NBA history.

The media has learned that the retired NBA megastar has been laid to rest recently during a private burial ceremony in Southern California. But the adulated Bryant will also be celebrated at a public memorial on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in downtown L.A. where many of his most iconic moments took place.

Take a look at Silver presenting the new Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

