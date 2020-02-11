2 Chainz honors Kobe Bryant with tattoos on both legs (photos)

Millions of people are paying homage to the late, legendary Kobe Bryant in myriad ways, including with the erection of a makeshift memorial outside the place the Black Mamba ruled — the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Rap star 2 Chainz recently decided to go the LeBron James route and get some permanent ink on his legs as a way to celebrate the beloved basketball icon’s legacy.

The 42-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, showed off two new pics of the tattoos he got on both legs. He showcased a No. 2 on the inside of his right leg and a No. 4 on the inside of his left leg, both in the knee region.

 

Thank you @tat2nene #24 #longlivebean

2 Chainz credits the Cultural Image Tattoo shop in Los Angeles for the work.

“Thank you @tat2nene,” 2 Chainz said in his Instagram post, adding the hashtags #24 #longlivebean. Bryant’s middle name was Bean.

2 Chainz feels a particular kinship with venerated Bryant, as he was also a high school basketball standout at a suburban Atlanta high school. He parlayed his talents in his College Park, Georgia, hometown into a scholarship at Alabama State University, where he played on the b-ball squad from 1995 to 1997.

After graduating from ASU and then taking off in the rap game, 2 Chainz would go on to acquire a minority ownership stake in the College Park Skyhawks — the NBA’s G League affiliate team — in 2019.

