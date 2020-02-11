2 Chainz honors Kobe Bryant with tattoos on both legs (photos)

Advertisement

Millions of people are paying homage to the late, legendary Kobe Bryant in myriad ways, including with the erection of a makeshift memorial outside the place the Black Mamba ruled — the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Rap star 2 Chainz recently decided to go the LeBron James route and get some permanent ink on his legs as a way to celebrate the beloved basketball icon’s legacy.

The 42-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, showed off two new pics of the tattoos he got on both legs. He showcased a No. 2 on the inside of his right leg and a No. 4 on the inside of his left leg, both in the knee region.

2 Chainz credits the Cultural Image Tattoo shop in Los Angeles for the work.

“Thank you @tat2nene,” 2 Chainz said in his Instagram post, adding the hashtags #24 #longlivebean. Bryant’s middle name was Bean.

2 Chainz feels a particular kinship with venerated Bryant, as he was also a high school basketball standout at a suburban Atlanta high school. He parlayed his talents in his College Park, Georgia, hometown into a scholarship at Alabama State University, where he played on the b-ball squad from 1995 to 1997.

After graduating from ASU and then taking off in the rap game, 2 Chainz would go on to acquire a minority ownership stake in the College Park Skyhawks — the NBA’s G League affiliate team — in 2019.