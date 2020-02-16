Osundairo brothers ‘pray’ Jussie Smollett finally tells the truth (video)

The brothers who allegedly helped Jussie Smollett stage a fake hate crime attack one year ago in Chicago said they are “praying that” the former “Empire” actor finally “tells the truth.”

Ola and Abel Osundairo are the two men Chicago police investigators say took part in the infamously faux racist and homophobic beatdown of Smollett on Jan. 29., 2019 that generated international attention.

The Osundairo brothers vowed to TMZ they will testify against Smollett if they are called to appear in court and say that he masterminded the entire hoax.

Smollett was initially slapped with a 16-count felony indictment by Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx for making up the story. But Foxx later shocked much of America when she dropped all the charges against the 37-year-old actor. Her decision incited widespread rage that included the former police commissioner, former Mayor Rahm Emanuel and even president of the United States.

However, specially-appointed prosecutor Dan Webb went back into the case and secured a new set of indictments against Smollett. The man who played Jamal Lyon on “Empire” now faces up to three years in prison if he is convicted on the six new charges of lying to police.

Ola Osundairo told TMZ as they exited Chicago’s Fina Estampa restaurant that he and his brother Abel are praying for Jussie to “build up the courage to finally tell the truth” and end this yearlong fiasco once and for all.

Check out the on-street interview below.