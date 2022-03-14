Taraji P. Henson invokes Emmett Till while discussing Jussie Smollett case

Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson wove the name of Emmett Till into her soliloquy about the jail sentence given to her former fellow “Empire” star Jussie Smollett.

Most of Smollett’s siblings have spoken out in vehemence against his guilty verdict on five of six felony charges of disorderly conduct and a subsequent sentence that includes five months in jail, 30 months probation, $120K in restitution and $25K fine.

As if that wasn’t punishment enough, Smollett has been reportedly relegated to the psych ward for the duration of his Cook County Jail residence, according to his older brother Jocqui Smollett.

“I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm. He wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that has been put up against him,” he said.

The most accomplished Smollet sibling, Jurnee, posted #FREEJUSTICE on her Instagram page. Henson duplicated her efforts for her 19 million Instagram followers. The Think Like a Man and Hidden Figures actress said Smollett has already been trapped in a veritable prison from being unable to practice his craft.

“I am not here to debate you on his innocence but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime. Emmett Till was brutally beat and ultimately murdered because of a lie and none of the people involved with his demise spent one day in jail, even after Carolyn Bryant admitted that her claims were false,” Henson elocuted in the lengthy caption.

“No one was hurt or killed during Jussie’s ordeal. He has already lost everything, EVERYTHING! To me as an artist not able to create that in itself is punishment enough. He can’t get a job. No one in Hollywood will hire him and again as an artist who loves to create, that is prison.”

