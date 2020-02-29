Black female Sweet Samba operators discuss how they became franchise owners

Sweet Samba is a high energy Georgia based Brazilian wax and sugar spa chain.

Niesha Green and Chasity Tye co-franchise Sweet Samba locations in Midtown Atlanta and Alpharetta.

Green and Tye, who both have 11 years of experience in the beauty industry, were motivated to become franchise owners in December of 2015 because they wanted to be their own bosses.

The 41-year-old entrepreneurs have successfully owned and operated their two locations for five years now.

We spoke with Green and Tye about what it takes to be successful business owners today.

How would you describe the Sweet Samba brand?

Niesha — We would describe Sweet Samba’s brand as a hip, high energy spa that prides itself on being the best Brazilian waxing specialist in Atlanta. We are about building trust and relationships through personal connections and esthetic services.

Were you always interested in this kind of work?

Chasity — When the housing market crashed, it seemed a lot of spas that I was interviewing with were closing and I was limited on the options. This led me to Sweet Samba, as they were hiring and I adapted to the specialty skill of Brazilian waxing and ended up loving it.

Describe the skills that will be essential to future business leaders and innovators.

Niesha — We would encourage them to absorb all on the job training small or large. We didn’t realize the necessity of those moments and day-to-day experiences that would prepare us for the business we conduct. We have been thrown into situations and sometimes what we thought were catastrophic moments, made us patient and strategic enough to handle mostly anything.

Describe why lifelong learning is important to you.

Niesha — Lifelong learning is essential to growth, progression and training others in anything you do. Do you want to be good or great at what you’re doing, is the question we constantly ask ourselves this?

