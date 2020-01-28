L3 Agency CEO Larvetta Loftin offers advice to budding entrepreneurs

Larvetta Loftin is the founder and CEO of L3 Agency, a full-service marketing and communications firm in Chicago. For more than 16 years, her company has executed award-winning marketing and branding campaigns for several companies and national brands, including Verizon, Bacardi and McDonald’s.

Loftin also has built a career as a content creator, speaker, community advocate, author and social entrepreneur. She recently launched her own business web series on Youtube under the name LarvettaSpeaks TV for women of color in Chicago to pitch for access to capital, resources and expert mentorship. Her motto is, “Doing what you love with kindness, grace and excellence.”

Rolling out recently spoke with Loftin about entrepreneurship.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

My team, my tribe and my clients. I am inspired by those who believe in me and those who don’t. When someone says, “Girl, you crazy for doing that,” that gives me the fuel to keeping going because successful people do what unsuccessful [people] won’t do.

How did you determine your career path?

I didn’t have a clear career path. I just never stop dreaming. My dreams allowed me to discover my career path. I have a dream to have an online talk show someday to report stories of triumph to create change. Now I am building a path to produce content for local entrepreneurs and those faced with traumas like divorce, death and debt.

