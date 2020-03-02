Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of director Steven Spielberg, arrested

The adopted daughter of legendary Hollywood director and producer Steven Spielberg has been arrested for domestic violence in Tennessee, according to police and jail records.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit obtained by WZTV, officers said Mikaela Spielberg, 23, and her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, 47, had a verbal altercation after returning from a bar. When Pankow reportedly made a “rude comment” toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, the television station reported.

The younger Spielberg is scheduled to return to a Nashville court to answer to the charges on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The daughter’s arrest comes just two weeks after Spielberg made the disturbing announcement that she wants to become a porn star and stripper. While she claimed that her famous parents were “intrigued” and “not bothered” by her decision, the ensuing reports suggest otherwise, The Daily Beast reports. Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw were reportedly “worried” and “ashamed” about her reported foray into pornography.

Spielberg denies that her decision to become a sex worker emanates from childhood abuse or other trauma. She sounded off on Instagram regarding criticism about her personal life decisions, according to The Neighborhood Talk.

“Now listen, real talk. There is not a shred of evidence that my choice in career has any thing to do with parental abuse, so some of you need to step down and check yourself,” she raged on IG, according to the website.

Steven Spielberg is on the Mount Rushmore of American filmmakers, directing or producing some of the biggest blockbusters of all time, including Jaws, Back to the Future, Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Color Purple, Poltergeist, ET: The Extraterrestrial, and the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises.

Spielberg and his wife adopted Mikaela when she was an infant.