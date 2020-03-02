White college recruiter separated Black students by hair texture, complexion

Black students at a high school in Oklahoma had to endure racist actions from a White college recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University.

The incident occurred at the Harding Charter Preparatory in Oklahoma City, according to KFOR.

The man, whose name has yet to be released, told the kids that they were going to “play a little game.”

He then had the Black students line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion. Moments later, the recruiter forced the students to line up so that students with the nappiest hair would be in the back and straighter hair students would be in the front.

The students were reportedly devastated by the treatment and some teachers cried. Officials at the school reported the incident to Oklahoma Christian University.

In a statement, Harding Charter Preparatory said, “The OC admissions counselor who visited Harding Charter Preparatory Academy on Monday is no longer an Oklahoma Christian University employee. OC admissions leadership did not approve the inappropriate activity in advance and has communicated closely with Harding administration since the visit. Admissions staff are scheduled to visit the academy Monday to apologize to Harding students and staff on behalf of the University.”

Oklahoma Christian University has said the recruiter has since been fired, according to KFOR.