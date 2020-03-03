Why NBA players were told to avoid high-fiving fans and signing memorabilia

NBA players are routinely seen high-fiving fans during an exciting play or at the end of a hard-fought victory as they empty out the arena. You also see highlights of players routinely signing fan memorabilia following the game.

That may come to a complete halt temporarily as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, league sources state.

In a National Basketball League memorandum that was obtained by CNN, the players are being implored to not fist-bump with fans and restrict contact for the time being because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, the players are being advised to avoid items handed to them by fans for autographs like clothes, balls, hats, towels, jerseys and other items.

“The health and safety of NBA players, coaches, staff, and fans is paramount. Working with infectious disease experts, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are providing the following information for players related to the coronavirus outbreak,” the memo says, according to CNN.

Currently, there are about 100 cases of coronavirus cases in the United States, health officials revealed to the news station. There are reports of six deaths in Washington state and one in New York State.

The public is being told to avoiding interactions with sick people, to cover up coughs and sneezes and to wash hands thoroughly.