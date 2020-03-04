Yema Thomas of Atlanta’s High Museum discusses celebration of Ghanaian culture

Yema Thomas is a museum educator, visual performing artist and blossoming art historian. She currently serves as the coordinator of public programs at the High Museum of Art in Midtown Atlanta, where she creates educational programs and events around its exhibitions.

Thomas’ latest project has been working on culturally enriching activities around Ghanaian artist Paa Joe’s new exhibition “Gates of No Return,” a series of large-scale painted wood sculpture models representing castles and forts on the Gold Coast where millions of Africans were sold into slavery. In honor of Paa Joe’s exhibition, which will be on view through May 31, 2020, the upcoming HIGH-Frequency Friday event will celebrate Ghanaian culture.

Rolling out spoke with Thomas about the High Museum’s newest exhibition and the programs she curates in her role.

Tell us about your role with the High Museum of Art.

I am the coordinator of public programs. That entails planning programs, such as Friday Jazz, HIGH Frequency Fridays, talks and lectures, and adult classes. I’m responsible for fun events that adults enjoy when they visit the High Museum.

How does the education department uphold the High Museum’s mission?

Within the education department, our goal is to provide engaging activities for members and patrons who visit the museum. What I like to do is think about unique opportunities to highlight works in our permanent collection and our special exhibitions. So, I consider music, dance, theater and multiple disciplines that will reach a diverse group of people.

Click continue to read about the activities planned for this month’s HIGH Frequency Friday.