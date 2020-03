On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, actor Lamorne Morris and other members of the cast of the new action film Bloodshot walked the black carpet ahead of the world premiere in Los Angeles. Speaking to rolling out, Morris and co-stars Eiza González and Alex Hernandez detailed what makes their characters special and memorable, not to mention pearls of wisdom they received from the film’s star, Vin Diesel. Bloodshot opens in theaters Friday, March 13.