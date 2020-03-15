Jokes abound as Twitter learns that Barack Obama follows porn star

Folks are forced to find unique ways to fill the vast void stemming from the suspension or cancellation of America’s major sporting leagues as well as concerts, cruises and conferences due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some are gorging themselves on books while others feast on new cable TV shows. And some believe that the former president of the United States is occupying his time watching porn.

At least that’s the joke after one Twitter user discovered that Barack Obama follows Hall of Fame porn star Sarah Jay, Page Six reports.

Sara Jay is a 42-year-old stripper-turned pornography star who hails from Cincinnati. Since traversing to Las Vegas, Jay has reportedly starred in 240 movies, including School of Hard Knockers 3 and Mommy Got Boobs. She was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2017.

But Jay’s star power and industry cachet was ratcheted up a few more notches when it was learned that the 44th president is one of her 1.1 million Twitter followers. And the jokes came in bunches, though others had a perfect explanation for why Obama follows such a person.

“Barack my good brother, we love you. But I gotta ask, did you unfollow Sara Jay yet? Because if the Black queen Michelle Obama finds out? It’s going to be beyond us, and we won’t be able to save you,” one user said on Twitter.

– Sees that Sara Jay is top trending

– Sees that Sara Jay has a Twitter account

– Sees who is following Sara Jay 2020 is WEEEEEIIIIIIRD pic.twitter.com/tcL1a4u9H4 — Tyler Freshcorn (@tyler_freshcorn) March 14, 2020

I thought my google search was contected to Twitter when I saw Sarah Jay trending #sarahjay pic.twitter.com/wqHEqf3eZq — Aaqib Fahim (@AaaqibFahim) March 14, 2020

Obama when Michelle yells “who is Sara Jay” pic.twitter.com/1a2tHz0EBI — Dee Jay (@DBanks408) March 14, 2020

I just saw Sara Jay trending and learned the former President Barack Obama follows Sara Jay on Twitter, I guess even the president likes big titties 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9aiGwOpqDl — The Infamous KRAZYOWL🦉 (@krazyowl) March 14, 2020

A couple of people offered a reasonable explanation as to why Obama would follow a porn star:

It's not that deep. Simple as, back in very early Twitter days anyone that followed Obama got a follow back. Look at how many people he follows… — Argenys (@argenys) March 14, 2020

“Obama follows me on Twitter and I don’t think he’s ever looked at my profile. I followed him back in 2009 when I first started my twitter and he automatically followed back. I’m sure most of the people he followed were due to staffers expanding his social media reach,” another Twitter user opined.