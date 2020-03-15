Jokes abound as Twitter learns that Barack Obama follows porn star

MI Senator Debbie Stabenow welcomed former president Barack Obama as he took the stage at the Democratic Rally on Friday, Oct. 26 at Cass Tech High School (Photo Credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media)

Folks are forced to find unique ways to fill the vast void stemming from the suspension or cancellation of America’s major sporting leagues as well as concerts, cruises and conferences due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some are gorging themselves on books while others feast on new cable TV shows. And some believe that the former president of the United States is occupying his time watching porn.

At least that’s the joke after one Twitter user discovered that Barack Obama follows Hall of Fame porn star Sarah Jay, Page Six reports.

Sara Jay is a 42-year-old stripper-turned pornography star who hails from Cincinnati. Since traversing to Las Vegas, Jay has reportedly starred in 240 movies, including School of Hard Knockers 3 and Mommy Got Boobs. She was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2017.

Porn Star Sara Jay (Image source: Instagram – @the_real_sara_jay)

But Jay’s star power and industry cachet was ratcheted up a few more notches when it was learned that the 44th president is one of her 1.1 million Twitter followers. And the jokes came in bunches, though others had a perfect explanation for why Obama follows such a person.

“Barack my good brother, we love you. But I gotta ask, did you unfollow Sara Jay yet? Because if the Black queen Michelle Obama finds out? It’s going to be beyond us, and we won’t be able to save you,” one user said on Twitter.

A couple of people offered a reasonable explanation as to why Obama would follow a porn star:

“Obama follows me on Twitter and I don’t think he’s ever looked at my profile. I followed him back in 2009 when I first started my twitter and he automatically followed back. I’m sure most of the people he followed were due to staffers expanding his social media reach,” another Twitter user opined.

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





