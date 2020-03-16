Postmates launches new food delivery option to protect customers

Postmates has launched a new non-contact option for delivery.

The food delivery app now allows people to ask for their food delivery to be left at their door rather than handed over to the person.

They said in a statement: “Community health and safety is paramount at Postmates, and we have shared precautionary CDC guidance with our Postmates; customers have an option to designate the drop-off of item without contact and will continue to encourage employees, merchants and consumers to follow preventative measures. While we are operating with business as usual, we are tracking the situation.”

Postmates also feels this would be a great way to help customers “for health and other reasons.”

In a blog post, they added: “We’re introducing Dropoff Options which will give our customers the ability to specify how they’d like to receive deliveries.

“Customers can choose to meet their Postmate at the door, as they have before, meet curbside, or go non-contact and have deliveries left at the door. To use this new feature, order as normal and then you’ll be prompted to select your delivery preference before checking out. We know there are always people who, for health and other reasons, might prefer a non-contact delivery experience and we believe this will provide customers with that option.”