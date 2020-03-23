Donna Doleman Dickerson of GreenPath shares money tips during financial crisis

Donna Doleman Dickerson is the first chief marketing officer at GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national financial services nonprofit. Dickerson received her bachelor’s from Florida A & M University and her master’s in business administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

As a branding leader, Doleman Dickerson focuses on creating innovative and transformative marketing strategies. She oversees a national integrated marketing strategy that generates a measurable impact on GreenPath’s mission.

Prior to her current role, she served as Pfizer Global Pharmaceuticals’ first regional marketing leader in Michigan and senior vice president of marketing for Ann Arbor SPARK.

We spoke with Doleman Dickerson about her marketing role and how GreenPath helps people achieve financial wellness.

Talk about your role with GreenPath Financial Wellness.

I am the first chief marketing officer, tasked with taking a nascent department and transforming our 60-year-old brand and national message from a focus on debt management to financial wellness. The core of what we do is to provide financial coaching, credit counseling, and deep one on one engagements with people. It’s been my role to create a national platform to destigmatize debt, encourage real conversations about money and encourage people to reach out to us for help.

What is a day to day like for you?

Most of my day is spent in meetings interacting with our leadership team, digital managers, content strategist, PR, and marketing team. We also work with 500+ credit union and bank partners to support their clients. We’re reviewing data, listening to client feedback and understanding what financial tools people need. We craft messaging and create brand experiences that meet those needs.

How do you use collaboration as a marketing strategy?

Collaboration is part and parcel of what marketing is. Marketing touches the entire organization. You can’t be a great marketer, without having that DNA for collaboration. I personally have a collaborative leadership philosophy. It’s been an integral ingredient in my recipe for success. Especially in light of the current pandemic, collaboration among our entire team and external partners is critical.

