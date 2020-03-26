Sen. Kamala Harris defends $13M in stimulus package going to Howard University

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California. (Photo by A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

In an effort to stave off a catastrophic economic crash and aid families, businesses and schools during the nationwide shutdown, Congress reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus package.

Some conservatives, however, took umbrage that the deal included $13 million earmarked for Howard University, one of the country’s premier HBCUs. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, seemed flummoxed as to why the Washington, D.C.-based collegiate institution is getting so much money.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, a Howard University alumnae, clapped back at Gaetz and forcefully asked what was the real motivation behind his objections to the school receiving the large sum. Gaetz’s complaints are particularly questionable when you consider that Congress is giving $30 billion to universities across the country, and yet he chose to single out Howard.

Furthermore, Howard University’s medical center is one of the places in the nation’s capital that is on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus. 

The prestigious HBCU also defended itself against the Florida senator and others of his ilk who take issue with Howard receiving such an earmark.

Moreover, other dignitaries informed Gaetz about Howard’s renowned medical center and that it has been designated as a COVID-19 treatment center.

 

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks



Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.