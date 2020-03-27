Why safe sex is the only option while chilling with your quarantine bae

For weeks, most of the nation has been asked to practice social distancing, staying at least six feet from others, to stay safe and lessen the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, in the hardest-hit parts of the country, people have been told to self-quarantine inside their homes. Faced with the idea of spending so much time indoors, some have decided to shack up with a significant other or close friend. On social media, that person has a new tag: quarantine bae.

While quarantining with your crush can be fun, precautions should always be taken. Jason K. Panda, owner of b condoms, a Black-owned prophylactic brand, recently shared his thoughts on the importance of practicing safe sex while in quarantine.

We’re likely to see a baby boom in the winter due to people having to quarantine now. Why is it still important for couples and quarantine baes to practice safe sex?

All of sudden, we have a new set of experiences. I don’t think it’s natural for people to be around someone for 24 hours a day nonstop without an end date. This entire ordeal can create a lot of stress, and people use sex, at times, as a stress reliever.

But don’t get so caught up in this moment because if you end up having an unplanned baby, the situations that you’re going to be dealing with can be greater than what you’re dealing with right now. Enjoy this time and protect yourself.

