Chicago producer questions 21 Savage’s alleged affiliation with the Bloods

Chicago producer Young Chop caused a buzz on social media after he called out rappers 21 Savage, Migos and Meek Mill.

Chop, a Drill music producer, took aim at the top rappers during an Instagram Live conversation with Philadelphia rapper Gille Da Kid on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Chop, who was previously Chief Keef’s go-to producer, claimed 21 Savage once ran from him in fear after he brought a gun to a recording studio. During the alleged altercation, Chop says 21 Savage hid behind Meek for safety.

He also questioned 21 Savage’s alleged affiliation with the Bloods.

“Is you a Blood?” he asked. “I don’t know ’cause I went over to the boulevard. Why you hanging with Crips? My point exactly.”

21 Savage responded on Instagram by writing, “Make sure y’all go get his tape when it drop cause he needs the clout and pray for him cause he done lost his mind. (sic)”

Meek Mill echoed 21 Savage’s statement by posting on Instagram, “It’s obvious chop having some mental issues… y’all be gassing stuff so much y’all just gone ignore it! I been getting beats from him for years hope he get well. (sic)”